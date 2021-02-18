Ajay Devgn to join team Gangubai Kathiawadi by the end of the month

MUMBAI: This year, Ajay Devgn is extremely busy with his work commitments. After starting the shoot of his upcoming venture Mayday, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani, he began shooting for Maidaan. Now, the actor will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. As per reports, he will be seen playing Karim Lala in it.

He will begin filming by the end of February and has allocated 10-12 days for this project. Meanwhile, his Maidaan director will shoot with the remaining stars.

Supposedly, a set is being erected in a studio in Mumbai, which will be Ajay's onscreen character’s home.

This SLB venture is an inspiration from one of the chapters of writer Hussain Zaidi’s novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

