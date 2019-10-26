Ajay Devgn to make a series of films celebrating ‘Unsung Warriors'

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn who has created a huge stir with the first look of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to bring the stories of the bygone heroes on the silver screen for all to hear and he is planning to make it into a franchise that will chronicle stories of other unsung Indian heroes.

The superstar who has been fascinated with stories of bravery and patriotism has been continually scouting for stuff on men who have played a part in History. Having done films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh and now Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn wants to bring the life of these unsung warriors who have left an imprint on Indian history.

Ajay Devgn’s team has already shortlisted some stories that he’s keen to narrate. The idea for the franchise struck while the actor was researching his role as Tanhaji Malusare, the commander of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s army, in the Om Raut-directed action-drama.

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Directed by Om Raut, the film will be released on 10th Jan 2020.