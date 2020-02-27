Ajay Devgn’s Chanakya to roll in October

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn, who recently witnessed success with his 100th film Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, garnered lots of love and appreciation with his performance. He is now all set to set the screens on fire once again with his another historic flick.

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey said that his upcoming feature film Chanakya, starring Ajay Devgn, is currently in pre-production, gearing to go on floors by October.

Ajay will essay the eponymous role in Chanakya, a historical drama on master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta.

As per the sources Neeraj said that, 'The film is going on floors in October. Right now we are working hard on the project.'

And he does not have any expectations before starting a project as he believes in doing his best. That's what the focus will be even with this film.

The project will mark the first collaboration between Ajay and Neeraj, who is known to helm acclaimed films, including A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, and MS Dhoni.

There were also reports that the filmmaker will helm a biopic on Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Neeraj, however, denied having any such project on the cards.

Neeraj is currently gearing up for Special Ops, an action-packed spy thriller series which he has co-directed with Shivam Nair.