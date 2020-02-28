Ajay Devgn’s Kaithi remake all set to release on this date

MUMBAI: Superstar Ajay Devgn on Friday confirmed starring in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil blockbuster 'Kaithi', headlined by Karthi. A couple of months ago, the makers of 'Kaithi' had announced that the film would be remade in Hindi, but the cast wasn't confirmed all this while until Ajay Devgn tweeted to say, 'Yes, I'm doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Kaithi'." The film is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021.'

'Kaithi' co-producer SR Prabhu also tweeted about the development and said he is 'thrilled to announce' that Ajay Devgn will be playing the lead in the Hindi remake of 'Kaithi'.

Ajay Devgn,Kaithi,Lokesh Kanagaraj,Narain,Dheena,SR Prakashbabu,SR Prabhu,Dream Warrior,TellyChakkar

'Kaithi', an action-thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, starred Karthi along with Narain and Dheena in pivotal roles.

The film narrates the story of an ex-convict, who plans to meet his daughter for the first time in life after getting out of jail but unfortunately gets dragged in another controversy involved over a drug racket. 'Kaithi' was jointly produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures.

The upcoming remake will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn, Reliance Entertainment, and Dream Warrior Pictures. A director and the ensemble cast is yet to come on board.

Apart from 'Kaithi', Ajay Devgn is busy with sports drama 'Maidaan', SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Abhishek Dudhaiya's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', and also has a cameo in Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryanvanshi'. His last release was 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which proved to be a blockbuster.