Ajay Devgn’s Raid to be remade in Telugu

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Oct 2019 08:47 PM

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn’s Raid was one of the most successful movies in Bollywood. The movie was critically acclaimed and was well received by the audiences also. It was inspired by a true incident that took place wherein an income tax officer had raided a minister’s house.

As per media reports, Nagarjuna has been approached for the Telugu remake of the 2018 film, which will be bankrolled by Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas.

However, the actor still hasn’t given a nod to the film.

Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla played important parts in the Hindi version.

The action–crime venture was helmed by filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta.

