Ajay Devgn’s 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' trailer to be out on this date

MUMBAI: You have loved his slapstick comedy and his high-octane action films. Now get ready for Ajay Devgn to give you a history lesson with his next drama, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Devgn will now be seen taking up a sword and shield.



And this movie will be his 100th film. The actor recently shared a fierce poster of the movie, and many of his colleagues wished him luck. The movie is still in the production and editing stage, but the trailer will be out on 19th November.



The movie is slated to release on 10th January 2020, and alongside Ajay Devgn will be the dashing Saif Ali Khan. This will be their second collaboration together post their stint in Kachche Dhaage (1999).



Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.