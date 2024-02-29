Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie Maidaan’s trailer details REVEALED

The audience have been excited from the time ‘Maidaan’ was announced and it surely took it’s time. Now we are going to get some more updates. Seems like the trailer of Maidaan is coming to the surface finally.
movie_image: 
Ajay Devgn

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn seems to be on a role with his movies. Recently, we got to see his upcoming movie Shaitaan’s trailer featuring R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala and Jyothika along with the actor. Now the buzz has gone up again for his another upcoming movie Maidaan which has been in the making for quite some time.

The audience have been excited from the time it was announced and it surely took it's time. Now we are going to get some more updates. Seems like the trailer of Maidaan is coming to the surface finally.

So here’s some update that we got. According to sources, Ajay Devgn’s movie Maidaan’s trailer is going to be released soon and the duration of the trailer is going to be of 2 minutes 46 seconds. The movie has also got a ‘U/A’ certificate by CBFC. It is said that the movie is going to be an Eid release. If so, the movie will clash with BMCM. However, there has been no confirmation about the release date of the movie and it seems as if we will get to know about it when the trailer comes out.

Fans of Ajay Devgn are eagerly waiting for this movie as it will show Ajay Devgn in a very different avatar. The movie is directed by Amit Sharma and it’s going to be a biographical sports drama movie.

Till then, let’s wait and watch as we get to see Ajay Devgn in another unique avatar in his upcoming movie Shaitaan which is a mystical horror based on black magic.

Tell us what you think about Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

