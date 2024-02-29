Ajay Devgn-Sriya Saran starrer Drishyam to get a Hollywood remake

MUMBAI : Drishyam is one of the most loved suspense thrillers in Hindi cinema. After its success in India and China, the franchise is all set to spread its wings globally. The film will be making a significant milestone as Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have recently announced a Hollywood adaptation of the Ajay Devgn-Sriya Saran starrer.

Also Read: Here's a look at how much Drishyam 2 star Ajay Devgn's last five films collected at the box office

Panorama Studios, Gulfstream Pictures, and JOAT Films have now collaborated to bring the Drishyam franchise to the English speaking audience the world over. While Gulfstream Pictures who are associated with films like "Blended" and "Upgraded, will bring their expertise to the franchise, JOAT Films will add in their knowledge of cross-territorial local language remakes.

US, Korea, and potentially Spanish-speaking markets are some of the areas Drishyam’s adaptations are being planned. Korean and English versions of the film are currently in the making. In a joint statement, Mike Karz and Bill Bindley of Gulfstream Pictures, shared their excitement of bringing Drishyam to the US audience.

