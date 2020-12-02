Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Apaharan' turns 15, actor shares a post

MUMBAI: The Ajay Devgn-starrer Apaharan turned 15 on Wednesday, and the actor took to social media to post his memories about the 2005 Prakash Jha crime drama.



"The cast, the plot, the intensity in characters made this movie a memorable one... Celebrating #15YearsOfApaharan," Devgn shared on his verified Twitter and Instagram accounts.



The film co-starred Bipasha Basu and Nana Patekar, and was given a National Award for Best Screenplay.



Devgn is all set to turn director with the thriller drama "Mayday" co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.



The actor will also be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.