Ajay Devgn, the star who is never seen at any Bollywood parties

Apart from films, Bollywood celebs are known for attending parties and events. But, there are a few actors who are not seen at these B-Town parties and one of them is Ajay Devgn.
MUMBAI :We all know that many parties take place in B-Town. The parties sometimes, of course, happen on an occasion like a birthday or festival, but sometimes some parties just happen without any reason and it is like a get-together for Bollywood celebs.

We get to see many actors at these parties and while mostly all the young actors attend them, a few senior actors are also a part of it. However, there’s one actor whom we don’t get to see at any party. Forget parties, we haven’t even seen him much at weddings as well.

We are talking about none other than Ajay Devgn. The Bholaa actor doesn’t attend parties at all and he is hardly spotted or clicked by the paparazzi. The only time he is actually in the public is during the promotions of his movies. 

While talking about Ajay not attending parties, his wife and actress Kajol stated, “I don’t know whether he has social anxiety. Maybe he calls it that, and it’s actually laziness.” Well, as Ajay is not seen at the parties, Kajol does make solo appearances at events and parties.

Well, would you like to see Ajay Devgn attending the B-Town parties? Let us know in the comments below…

While talking about Ajay’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Bholaa which is slated to release on 30th March 2023. The movie is also directed by Ajay and also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. 

Apart from Bholaa, Ajay has Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Singham Again lined up.

