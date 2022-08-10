Ajay Devgn, the star who is never seen at any parties

Apart from films, Bollywood celebs are known for attending parties and events. But, there are a few actors who are not seen at these B-Town parties and one of them is Ajay Devgn.
MUMBAI :We all know that there are many parties that take place in B-Town. The parties sometimes of course happen on an occasion like a birthday or festival, but sometimes there are some parties that just happen without any reason and it is like a get together for Bollywood celebs.

We get to see many actors at these parties and while mostly all the young actors attend it, a few senior actors are also a part of it. However, there’s one actor whom we don’t get to see at any party. Forget parties, we haven’t even seen him much at weddings as well.

Also Read:  Surprising fans, Ajay Devgn sends out audio clip of song from 'Bholaa'

We are talking about none other than Ajay Devgn. The Bholaa actor doesn’t attend parties at all and he is hardly spotted or clicked by the paparazzi. The only time he is actually in the public is during the promotions of his movies.

While talking about Ajay not attending parties, his wife and actress Kajol had stated, “I don’t know whether he has social anxiety. Maybe he calls it that, and it’s actually laziness.” Well, as Ajay is not seen at the parties, Kajol does make solo appearances at events and parties.

Well, would you like to see Ajay Devgn attending the B-Town parties? Let us know in the comments below…

While talking about Ajay’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Bholaa which is slated to release on 30th March 2023. The movie is also directed by Ajay and also stars Tabu, Amala Paul, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Apart from Bholaa, Ajay has Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Singham Again lined up.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and Tabu team up for Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha; netizens say, “Arre kitne films karte rahoge ek saath”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

