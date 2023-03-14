Ajay Devgn vs Salman Khan vs Akshay Kumar vs Kartik Aaryan; Diwali 2024 will have fireworks at the box office

MUMBAI :Two movies clashing at the box office is nothing new and sometimes even three movies clash at the box office. But, what if four films clash at the box office that too starring all big stars? Well, this might happen on Diwali 2024.

Yes, you read it right! On Diwali 2024, four films might hit the big screens; Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone starrer Singham Again, Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty starrer Hera Pheri 3, and Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Well, it is officially announced that Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release on Diwali 2024. However, there are only reports of Prem Ki Shaadi and Hera Pheri 3 releasing on Diwali. But, if the reports turn out to be true it will be a four-way clash at the box office.

Interestingly, three movies are franchises and one will mark the collaboration of one of the hit director-actor jodis. So, let’s see if the clash of the titans will happen or if it will be avoided.

Talking about these movies, only Hera Pheri 3 has started rolling, and others are yet to go on the floors. So, if any of the movies get postponed or preponed, we won’t be surprised.

By the way, if these four films release together on Diwali 2024, which movie would be your first choice? Let us know you comments below…

