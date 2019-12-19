Ajay passes up Sanjay Bhansali’s offer of playing Tansen in Baiju Bawra

MUMBAI: Maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a man who needs perfection in everything. Be it the sets, casting, or scenes... he always wants everything to be just on-point. Whenever he announces his next project, everyone eagerly waits to see his magic on the big screens. But off late, it looks like he is having tough times in terms of the casting for his films.

Recently, SLB and Salman Khan were finally supposed to collaborate for a film titled ‘Inshallah’, but things didn’t work out in their favour. Khan later backed out of the film and it got shelved. Post this, it is now being reported that even Ajay Devgn has turned down his film titled ‘Baiju Bawra’.

Reports suggest that Ajay was offered the role of ‘Tansen’ but has declined the offer. If reports are to be believed, Devgn thinks the title role of Baiju is far more important than that of Tansen. ‘Baiju Bawra’ is a story of how a singer from the peasant class turns into the legendary singer Tansen.

Well, we can just wait and watch! Reportedly, Ajay will be seen in Bhansali’s next ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi', which stars Alia Bhatt. The film revolves around Alia’s character, who essays the role of a powerful, loved, and respected brothel madam.

Ajay will play an intense character of a gangster with a golden heart, who teaches Gangubai the ropes of the trade and ends up falling in love with her.