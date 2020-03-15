News

Akash Dhar excited about 'Kargil Girl'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: After wooing audiences with his role in Dharma's first horror film "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", actor Akash Dhar will now be seen in another Dharma movie, titled "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

"Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is based on the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first woman to fly the combat aviator into a war zone during the Kargil War of 1999.

"This is the best time of my life. I can't talk much about my role, but all I can say that it is pivotal role of an Air Force Pilot. I am really happy to have two back to back Dharma films," Akash said.

He also shared his experience working with actor Vicky Kaushal in "Bhoot".

"It was a sheer delight working on 'Bhoot'. I playAkash Dhar a ship surveying officer in the film who is also V, icky KausKargil Girl,hal's best friend. Vicky is so easy going and a focussed person. I have learnt a lot," he added.

Tags Akash Dhar Kargil Girl Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Gunjan Saxena Vicky Kaushal BHOOT TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Colors' Choti Sardarni cast...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Vikram Nagi, Siddharth Nigam, Avneet Kaur, Ramji Gulati, Raj Chanana , Rapper MAC

Launch of Ramji Gulati's next featuring...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here