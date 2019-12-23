News

Akshay Khanna denies signing Kick 2 and Phir Hulchul

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Dec 2019 08:22 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Khanna is one of the best actors we have in the industry. The actor recent release article 375 was a critically acclaimed movie and was also loved by the audience.Now there were reports doing the rounds that Akshay will be a part of Kick 2 and Phir Hulchul both are sequels of Hulchul and Kick. But recently when the actor was asked about the same he denied being part of these movies.But both these movies were a huge success at the box office, Hulchul 1 was a remake of a south movie and starred Akshay and Kareena in lead roles whereas Kick 1 starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.Salman has already announced that Kick 2 is under pre-production but there is no news about Akshay being a part of the movie.

Tags > Akshay Khanna, Kick 2, Phir Hulchul, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, TellyChakkar,

