Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon

11 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Bollywood policemen "Singham" and "Sooryavanshi" on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

They were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has earlier helmed Ajay-starrer "Singham", and is all set to come up with another cop drama "Sooryavanshi", featuring Akshay.

Sharing a glimpse of his presence at the marathon, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote: "Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn't run after you but with you..#AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn."

In the image, one can seen Akshay, Ajay and Rohit sharing smiles with each other in black T-shirts with "Aa Rahi Hai Police (the police is coming)" written on it.

Speaking of "Sooryavanshi", it is scheduled to release in March. The film also features actress Katrina Kaif.

SOURCE: IANS 

