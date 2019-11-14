News

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to star in Jolly LLB 3

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
14 Nov 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Taking the legacy of Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB forward, Akshay Kumar has acted in the second part of the film. Both the parts were hits at the box office, and both these talented actors did justice to their roles in the movie.

As per sources, it seems that the makers of the Jolly LLB series are now planning to come out with the third part, and the movie will star both Akshay and Arshad in it. Both will play lawyers and will be pitted against each other.

Arshad while interacting with the media said that he wouldn’t deny this news. He also said that Akshay and Fox (Production) were keen on making it so there is a high possibility that the movie will be made with Akshay and himself.

Although there is no confirmation about the same, it seems like the director of the movie is keen on making the third installment. 

