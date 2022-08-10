Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee depends on word of mouth, says film business expert – Exclusive

MUMBAI :After Shehzada, now one more remake is all set to release this week. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and it is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence.

TellyChakkar interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar, and spoke to him about the buzz of Selfiee, and a lot more.

How’s the pre-release buzz of Selfiee?

I think it’s pretty much decent, the awareness level is quite at a decent level, and I strongly feel that fans of Akshay and Emraan will be thronging to the theatres; there’s no doubt about that. But, having said that, I feel the film will largely be reliant on word of mouth over the weekend.

It’s a remake, so will that be a negative point for the film?

It could not be a negative point. An average theatre-going person doesn’t decide to buy a ticket just because it is a remake or not a remake. First and foremost it is the trailer and then obviously the favorite cast. These are the parameters a person decides to watch a film. If the trailer is not liked by a person, then there’s nothing like whether the film is a remake or not. The remake factor does come in when the original film is available in the Hindi dubbed version and it has done quite well, maybe on any other window rather than the theatrical window. For Sefliee, the actors’ fans will be going and if the word of mouth is good then it will have a good weekend.

What can be the opening collection of Selfiee?

I always give the range and I will be happy if the film opens anywhere around Rs. 4-5 crore on its day one and if the word of mouth is good the same day can go to Rs. 5 crores plus as well, and if it is not that good it can come down. But, it will be a good start if the film opens around 4-5 crore.

Selfiee is slated to release on 24th February 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.