Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee depends on word of mouth, says film business expert – Exclusive

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee is all set to release on 24th Feb 2023. TellyChakkar interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar, and spoke to him about the buzz of Selfiee, and a lot more.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 20:01
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee depends on word of mouth, says film business expert – Exclusive

MUMBAI :After Shehzada, now one more remake is all set to release this week. We are talking about Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and it is a remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence. 

TellyChakkar interacted with producer and film business expert Girish Johar, and spoke to him about the buzz of Selfiee, and a lot more. 

How’s the pre-release buzz of Selfiee?

I think it’s pretty much decent, the awareness level is quite at a decent level, and I strongly feel that fans of Akshay and Emraan will be thronging to the theatres; there’s no doubt about that. But, having said that, I feel the film will largely be reliant on word of mouth over the weekend. 

Also Read:  Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar sets the stage on fire at a wedding in Delhi

It’s a remake, so will that be a negative point for the film?

It could not be a negative point. An average theatre-going person doesn’t decide to buy a ticket just because it is a remake or not a remake. First and foremost it is the trailer and then obviously the favorite cast. These are the parameters a person decides to watch a film. If the trailer is not liked by a person, then there’s nothing like whether the film is a remake or not. The remake factor does come in when the original film is available in the Hindi dubbed version and it has done quite well, maybe on any other window rather than the theatrical window. For Sefliee, the actors’ fans will be going and if the word of mouth is good then it will have a good weekend. 

What can be the opening collection of Selfiee?

I always give the range and I will be happy if the film opens anywhere around Rs. 4-5 crore on its day one and if the word of mouth is good the same day can go to Rs. 5 crores plus as well, and if it is not that good it can come down. But, it will be a good start if the film opens around 4-5 crore. 

Also Read: Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Selfiee is slated to release on 24th February 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Akshay Kumar Emraan Hashmi Selfiee Raj Mehta Karan Johar driving license Girish Johar Diana Penty Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 20:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Imlie: Chini’s plan failed, Atharva wants to protect Imlie
MUMBAI:Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for her 'InCar' character
MUMBAI :  Actress and former mixed martial artist, Ritika Singh, who is known for her work in Tamil films and also...
Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!
MUMBAI : Actor Akshay Kumar has broken a Guinness World Record for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken...
10 yrs of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh says 'miss you bro' to Sushant Singh Rajput
MUMBAI : As it's been ten years since the film 'Kai Po Che!', which also stars Rajkummar Rao, released, actor Amit Sadh...
Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen
MUMBAI :Subhashree Ganguly, the Bengali superstar known for playing glamorous roles, is essaying the character of a 70-...
Recent Stories
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for her 'InCar' character
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for her 'InCar' character

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for her 'InCar' character
Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for her 'InCar' character
Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!
Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!
Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen
Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen
Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images
Sushmita says privacy is a 'myth' after Alia slams unauthorised images
From simple dressing to fashionista; a look at the evolution of Kajol on the red carpet
From simple dressing to fashionista; a look at the evolution of Kajol on the red carpet
‘The Show Must Go On’, but at what cost? Questions veteran actor Ramakant Dayma
‘The Show Must Go On’, but at what cost? Questions veteran actor Ramakant Dayma