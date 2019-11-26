Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan to REUNITE for a comedy drama

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal and is now gearing up for the release of Good Newwz, is reportedly reuniting with filmmaker Priyadarshan for a comedy drama.

The actor already has some big projects in his kitty including Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb, Ranjit M Tewari directorial Bell Bottom and YRF’s period drama Prithviraj. Now, Akshay has signed up another big project. According to a report in Times Of India, the Mission Mangal star has collaborated with ace-filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Confirming the news of the collaboration, Priyadarshan stated that it will be a comedy drama which is likely to hit the floors in September-October next year. As of now, the filmmaker is working on the script of the movie. This yet to be titled project will mark Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after nine years. The actor-director duo had last worked in 2010 release Khatta Meetha. Talking about working with Akshay, the filmmaker was all praises about him and said that he is quite comfortable working with Kesari star.

Priyadarshan stated, “He trusts me so much that I make sure it works. That trust works well for us. He always says he learns a lot while working with me. His body language has become better. He has evolved a lot. We did Khatta Meetha and after that, he started playing a lot of these middle-class characters like Padman and others.”