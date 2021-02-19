Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan both to play a spy in their upcoming films, which spy you are waiting for?

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to surprise their fans with their upcoming action thriller movies, Akshay will be seen in the movie Bell Bottom where the actor will be seen in a Spy role, on the other hand much talked about the movie if superstar Shah Rukh Khan Pathan is already creating anticipation amongst the fans all over, and here too King Khan will be seen in Spy role.

Indeed both the movies are been eagerly awaited by the fans, and it will be interesting to see which actor will nail the role of a Spy with perfection as both will be seen similar roles, and no doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for both the movies ever since the projects were announced and they are all set to see their favourite superstars in a never seen before avatar.

ALSO READ – (Disha Patani is a stunner and these latest clicks do all the talking’s)

Movie Bell Bottom is all set for a 28th May release this year in the theatres, the teaser of the movie is already getting much from the fans all over, and the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor in the leads role, whereas the official announcement of the movie Pathan is still awaited by the makers, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the same, movie Pathan will mark the Spy universe in Bollywood collaborating with Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, and the movie also stars, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Well, the buzz is equally high, and look forward to both the movies as both look promising, which actor will play the Spy character better do let us know in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (WHOA! It will be Salman Khan vs Ajay Devgn on Eid 2022, both the actors have their biggies on the same date)