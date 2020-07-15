AKshay Kumar and team fly overseas for Bell Bottom shoot!

MUMBAI : Recently, the team of Bell Bottom including – Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, Jacky Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani – announced that the film is set to go on the floors, next month. Now it seems like the team is eagerly wanting to get back on the sets and how. In July, it was reported Akshay Kumar and the team will fly to London to start the shoot of Bell Bottom. Now, here’s the latest update about the shoot of the film via spotboye.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Bell Bottom team will fly to Scotland to begin the shoot of the film. As the international flight operation is suspended, due to Coronavirus, Akshay, Vaani, Huma, Lara and others will have a private chartered jet ride to reach the sets. Yes, you heard that right! The Mumbai Mirror report states that the Bell Bottom team was supposed to kickstart the shoot not later than this month, as international flights are still suspended they will dash off in private jets to reach the shoot location. as early as possible

Akshay had earlier shared a photo of the entire Bell Bottom team and had written alongside, “Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month.”

Earlier, speaking about how elated she was to share the screen with Akshay Kumar, Vaani had told IANS, “I just can't wait to be back on the sets again and start shooting. Having said that we obviously will have to take a lot more safety measures but things will have to eventually return to normalcy. I feel more than being fearful, one will just have to be cautious and take all preventive measures and continue being optimistic.”

