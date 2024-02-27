Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Chappal incident – Here are the actors who were attacked in Public

MUMBAI: Recently we have seen the actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were promoting their movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in a city, also there is a video getting viral all over the internet where we see there were few people who were throwing Chappals towards the stage and trying to attack the actors, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over, and now let us see list of few actors who were attacked in public.

Mallika Sherawat

It was the incident which shocked all the fans all over, it was in the year 2016, where the star was attacked by masked attackers, the actress was punched in the face and sprayed with teargas by masked attackers. The incident took place in an upmarket area of Paris. In a media interaction, she spoke about the incident and shared, “No one should be made to suffer the insecurity of having their home broken into or the physical and mental abuse of such an attack.”

Aditya Narayan

Do you know the actor and singer Aditya Narayan was slapped once, it was the year 2011 when the actor reportedly slapped a woman in public after he passed a snide comment at her. Later, the singer denied the accusations but a bunch of eye witnesses confirmed the incident.

Ranveer Singh

There was a small incident when Ranveer Singh was attacked at the red carpet, Ranveer Singh got mobbed by fans at the red carpet. In the chaos for selfies, a fan managed to land a slap on Ranveer’s face. The actor escaped without any injury but he was visibly shaken. We can see in the video that the actor handled it with grace and he neither flinched nor did he lose his cool.

Sonu Nigam

How can we forget this attack on the singer Sonu Nigam, at a music event, Sonu Nigam was allegedly attacked by goons when he was climbing down the stage after his live performance. One of his team members was thrown off the stage when fans clamoured for selfies.

Gauhar Khan

There was a viral video where we see the actress Gauhar Khan being slapped, it was the incident of the year 2014, a 24-year-old man slapped Gauahar Khan during the shooting of a reality TV show India’s Raw Star. This incident shook the actress to her core and she spoke about the same in a press conference.

Well these are the list of actors who were attacked in public, well what are your views on this do share in the comment section below.

