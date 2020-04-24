News

Akshay Kumar, B Praak's 'Teri mitti' tribute to doctors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and singer B Praak are coming up with a new song to pay tribute to doctors who are relentlessly working to save lives amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The song, announced by the actor on Thursday, is titled "Teri mitti", and is a inspired by B. Praak's "Teri mitti" number in last year's Akshay Kumar-starrer, "Kesari".

"Kisi ne sahi kaha hai, mushkil ke samay sirf apne sath dete hain aur hamare sath is mushkil mein sabse aage hain hamare doctors jo safed coat mein sainiko se kam nahin hain. Hamari taraf se khas unke liye #DirectDilSe (Someone has rightly said that in tough times, only your loved ones offer help; today, in these most difficult times, doctors in white coat are no less than soldiers," he wrote.

Said B Praak, who has also sung the new song: "It's a tribute to the doctors out there who are fighting for us and working day and night to save the world."

The tribute number will be out on Friday at 12:30 pm.

