Akshay Kumar beats his own record with Housefull 4, crosses the lifetime collection of Mission Mangal!

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is having a dream run at the box office this year. He is creating box office records with every film only to be broken by his next film.



The actor's latest movie Housefull 4 has collected 205.18 crores at Indian box office beating his own previous highest grosser mission mangal which earned 203 crores.



Housefull 4 has turned out to be the biggest comedy of all time with his enormous storyline and unique concept of period-comedy. The movie has become the biggest movie in the comedy genre and the box office numbers are a proof!



Housefull4 becomes the first film from the partnership of Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala to enter the 200 crore club, while its Akshay Kumar’s second film in a row to reach the landmark figure after Mission Mangal.



Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.



The film is running successfully at the box office and garnering great numbers.