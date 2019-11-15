News

Akshay Kumar beats his own record with Housefull 4, crosses the lifetime collection of Mission Mangal!

15 Nov 2019 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is having a dream run at the box office this year. He is creating box office records with every film only to be broken by his next film. 

The actor's latest movie Housefull 4 has collected 205.18 crores at Indian box office beating his own previous highest grosser mission mangal which earned 203 crores.

Housefull 4 has turned out to be the biggest comedy of all time with his enormous storyline and unique concept of period-comedy. The movie has become the biggest movie in the comedy genre and the box office numbers are a proof!

Housefull4 becomes the first film from the partnership of Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala to enter the 200 crore club, while its Akshay Kumar’s second film in a row to reach the landmark figure after Mission Mangal.   

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

The film is running successfully at the box office and garnering great numbers.

past seven days