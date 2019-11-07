Akshay Kumar becomes the first actor to give three consecutive 150 cr + gross movie in a year

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is on a roll these days as his recent movie Housefull 4 is doing a humongous business at the Box office. The film as collected 156 crores in just 2 weeks and now it has become the second movie top grosser in 2019.

It has been an amazing year for Khiladi Kumar as he has three releases this year and all three movies have been a huge success at the Box office. The actor is grabbing the headlines these days as he becomes the first actor to give three consecutive 150 cr + gross movie in a year. However, the 52-yer-old actor's space-drama film Mission Mangal still remains his top grosser of 2019 with recorded collection of Rs 202.98 crore while his third movie Kesari did a business of Rs 154.51 cr.

Housefull 4 had the advantage of being a star-studded sequel of a successful franchise and, more importantly, had a bigger screen count. The film released in over 3,500 screens, as compared to Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh, which had opened across 1,500 and 1,000 screens, respectively.

Akshay is considered as the most bankable star of Bollywood as all his movies bring in a lot of numbers at the Box office. Well on November 8th Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala is also set to hit the theatre. It would be interesting to see whether Ayushmann's film is able to stop Housefull 4's dream run at the box office or not.