News

Akshay Kumar donates 3cr for rapid testing kits, PPE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 01:59 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the manufacture of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks, and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after the Bollywood superstar recently donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund.

Yesterday, Akshay took to Twitter to express gratitude to Mumbai Police and BMC. "There's an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that's the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice," he wrote.

In a separate tweet, the actor shared: "Name : Akshay Kumar
City : Mumbai
Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se...
Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou."

Recently, Akshay's wife, author-actress Khanna , revealed on social media what prompted him to donate such a huge amount to the PM-CARES fund. "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing," she wrote.

Tags Akshay Kumar COVID-19 pandemic donated Rs 3 crore Prime Minister Narendra Modi TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here