Akshay Kumar Gets Candid about his Alternate Career If He Wasn’t An Actor

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared an exciting insight into his career journey ahead of the much-anticipated release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Akshay Kumar revealed a surprising twist in his career trajectory before his upcoming high octane role as he shared his early career aspirations.

Akshay Kumar whose father was a notable Indian army officer disclosed, “If I wasn't in films, I'd definitely join the army. I wanted to be in the Navy or Air Force, but destiny led me to films.”

Lucky for us we now get to watch Akshay Kumar add his star power to the big screen as he takes the role of an Indian Soldier in the highly anticipated action saga ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, releasing this Eid on 11th April.