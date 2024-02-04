Akshay Kumar Gets Candid About Versatile Career and Genre Choices Ahead of The Release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Bollywood's beloved Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, is all set to grace the screens with his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', slated for release on April 10th. In a recent conversation, the star opened up about exploring diverse genres in cinema.

Known for his dynamic performances and iconic roles, Akshay Kumar has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of audiences across the globe. From portraying real-life heroes to hilarious comedy roles and on screen action, Akshay Kumar's versatility knows no bounds. 

Reflecting on his approach to exploring different genres, Akshay Kumar said, "I don't stick to one kind of genre. I keep on jumping from one genre to another. Whether success or unsuccessful, from the beginning of my career that is what I have done and nobody can stop me. From social, to comedy, and action, I will always keep it different. I won't stick to just one depending on what's working. I myself start getting bored, and want to try something new. Whether its Toilet, Airlift or Rustom, and many others. Sometimes it's a success and sometimes it's not, but you just have to keep working hard."

With anticipation building for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Akshay Kumar expresses optimism, stating, "For 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it will bring us all some good luck."

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', poised to witness Akshay Kumar's trademark charm and adrenaline-pumping action sequences on the big screen.

