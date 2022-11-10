Akshay Kumar goes on epic adventure, walks on water in 'Ram Setu' trailer

MUMBAI : "Duniya main Shri Ram ke lakhon mandir hai par Setu sirf ek" -- is a line that actor Akshay Kumar is heard saying while he's seen walking on water in the trailer of the upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.

The makers unveiled the over two-minute long trailer, where Akshay seems to be saving what his character claims to be an ancient treasure - a bridge built by Lord Ram in the Ramayana. It starts with an explanation of the story where the antagonist wants to destroy 'Ram Setu'.

As Akshay and his team set out to prove the existence of the structure, they get embroiled in a big scheme where they are the targets. The action-adventure filled video also shows Akshay walking on water at the end of the trailer.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha have a blink-and-miss appearance.

According to the description on YouTube, the film is about an atheist archaeologist turned believer, who must race against time to prove the existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas.

'Ram Setu' has been directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. The film also stars Satya Dev, Nasser, Pravesh Rana, Jennifer Piccinato.

