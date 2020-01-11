Akshay Kumar has a suggestion for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali sequel

MUMBAI: Salman Khan surprised his fans all over the country when he announced yet another project, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, to release on Eid 2021. The actor is currently busy with shooting Radhe: You're Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be produced by his Kick helmer Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji

The name of the film is unique. That's how it caught the attention of the fans and also Akshay Kumar. Akshay wished the trio best of luck for the film while also trolling their title. 'Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas,' he wrote.

Salman had taken to social media on Friday to announce his next project, 'Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ... DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI... EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial,' he wrote on Twitter.

Currently, Salman Khan is shooting for his Eid 2020 release with Prabhu Deva. It is titled Radhe and will be produced by Sohail Khan. Radhe will mark the third collaboration between Salman and Prabhu Deva. The director helmed Salman's Wanted and Dabangg 3.