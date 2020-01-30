Akshay Kumar in Mysuru to shoot Man vs Wild

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is on a roll nowadays. His last movie Good Newz was a massive hit and was loved by the audience. There is no doubt that he has a remarkable screen presence.

The actor is all set to make a mark on television too.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth before him, will soon be seen in an episode of Discovery’s show Man vs Wild.

As per reports, Akshay has already reached Mysuru, where he will shoot for an episode at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

It is said that Akshay makes for an ideal guest on Man Vs Wild. He’s agile, energetic, and quite fit, as we all know. He can easily roam around in the difficult terrain of the forest and will be great company for Bear Grylls.

Akshay hopes to learn survival techniques from Bear. The British adventurer too hopes to imbibe some of the actor's admirable qualities. We assure you that it’ll be an episode to watch out for!

Recently, Rajinikanth shot for an episode in Mysuru, and reports claimed that he got injured in the process. However, later, T Balachandra, the reserve’s director and conservator of forest, denied that Rajinikanth had injured himself.

In Man vs Wild, former British serviceman Bear showcases survival strategies in extreme challenging conditions in the most remote locations around the world.

The popular show, which is in its eighth season, features Bear tackling extreme challenges and navigating through remote locations around the world, sharing invaluable survival strategies along the way.

Among the celebrities that have featured on the show are actors Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer, basketball star Michael B Jordan, and President Obama.