Akshay Kumar owns Rs 5-crore villa in Goa

09 Mar 2020 01:08 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest paid actors in India, has a lavish villa in Goa. He often visits the beach state to spend quality time with his family.

According to gqindia.com, the house, which is located on a white sand beach, was bought by the "Kesari" actor a decade ago.

"I like to go to Goa. I love it. It's very chilled out. Everyone knows me there and they just say hi, but nobody bothers me as such. It's the only place in the country where I can roam around and enjoy myself," Akshay said in an interview to a leading daily.

Akshay also spoke about how he ditches his early morning routine to sleep and relax in Goa.

"Everything is so easy and you can get up late in the morning. My house is located in such a place that there is a network problem, so phones don't work. The beaches are also clean. I can go and take a dip in the sea and see the sunset," he added.

On the film front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of "Sooryavanshi", a cop drama. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-stars Katrina Kaif.

