Akshay Kumar paid 100 crores for Bell Bottom?

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has seen delivering amazing performances at the box office his recent release Good Newzz is all set to cross 200 crores and with this he will be the only actor in Bollywood to give continuous 4 back to back 150 crore movies in a single year.

Talking upon his lines ups, Akshay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, then in horror-comedy Laxmi Bomb, action packed film Bacchan Pandey, historic movie named Prithviraj with YRF banner, and then comes period crime drama Bell Bottom.

Superstar Akshay Kumar shared the first look of his upcoming film Bell Bottom which will be a spy thriller based on true events. Reportedly, Akshay charged unprecedented INR 100 crores for the film, according to the sources.

Set in the 80s, Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in Bell Bottom. The gripping poster of the film featured the star wearing a coffee brown suit with dark shades and a big moustache - all the right ingredients which make for a suave secret agent.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. It is set for a release on January 22, 2021.