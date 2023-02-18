Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty to come together not only for Hera Pheri sequel but also for these sequels

MUMBAI :One of the most talked about subject in Bollywood industry right now is the sequel of the movie Hera Pheri, no doubt Hera Pheri is one of the most loved franchise we have in Bollywood industry, there were many reports and rumours which says that the actor Akshay Kumar is not going to be the part of the 3rd instalment of the movie.

Well many fans have shared that they are expecting one of the most loved characters Raju in the 3rd part of the movie Hera Pheri as there were rpeots of the actor not been the part. Well having said that if reports are to be believed there are many news which are saying that the actor will be coming back with the third part of the movie and having said that one of the most loved trio of Bollywood that is of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, they are just not coming for Hera Pheri 3rd part but also for two other movies.

Yes you heard right, as per the reports the trio is not only coming for Hera Pheri 3, but they are also coming for the sequel of Awara Paagal Deewana and Welcome 3.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch this amazing trio who never fails to make us love through their movies and we look forward to see some more amazing combinations of these actors in the coming days. How excited are you with this information, do let us know in the comment section below.

