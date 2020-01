Akshay Kumar plays beach volleyball with boys

MUMBAI: Bollywood's "Khiladi" star and fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar was seen playing beach volleyball with a group of boys.



Akshay on Wednesday took to Instagram, where he is seen playing volleyball on the seaside with a bunch of boys.



"Joined these boys for a game of volleyball this morning at the beach. You don't always need a gym to exercise, mix it up...it's fun," he captioned the video.



The clip currently has over 1.8 million views.



On the work front, Akshay will next be seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". This year, he will also be seen in "Laxmmi Bomb" and "Prithviraj".



The National-Award winning actor also has "Bachchan Pandey" and "Bell Bottom" in his kitty.