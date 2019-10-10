Akshay Kumar poses with his 'Desi Avengers of Cop Universe'

Mumbai, Actor Akshay Kumar, who is all set to come up as a cop in Rohit Shetty's directorial "Sooryavanshi", treated his fans with a special photograph on Thursday.

Akshay took to social media to share the image in which he can be seen posing with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

All three stars -- Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer -- are dressed in police uniform to bring alive their cop avatars of Veer Sooryavanshi, Bajirao Singham (in the "Singham series), and "Simmba" respectively.

While Akshay faces the camera in the snapshot, Ranveer and Ajay have their backs to the camera.

"The desi Avengers of the Cop universe! When Bajirao 'Singham' meets Sangram ‘Simmba' Bhalerao meets Veer #Sooryavanshi, expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March," Akshay captioned the photograph.

Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba" last year.

All three cop films are incidentally directed by Rohit Shetty.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest "Sooryavanshi". The film also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher.

IANS