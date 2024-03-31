Akshay Kumar praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's remarkable dedication to The Goat Life; Says ‘It’s unbelievable!’

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the movie's antagonist Pralay, was also shown in the trailer. Aarav, the actor's son, visited the Glasgow sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the Malayalam star earlier in an interview expressed how "inspirational" Akshay is and how much he admires him as a father.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 09:45
movie_image: 
Akshay

MUMBAI: Recently, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer was released. It featured both action stars delivering a few serious punches and taking part in never-before-seen, furious fight scenes.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the movie's antagonist Pralay, who was also shown in the trailer. Aarav, the actor's son, visited the Glasgow sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the Malayalam star earlier in an interview expressed how "inspirational" Akshay is and how much he admires him as a father.

Also read: Wow! Akshay Kumar to team up with Priyadarshan again?

At the trailer launch event, Akshay reacted to Prithviraj’s words of admiration for him and exclusively told the popular news portal that he too had major takeaways from the latter and how he’s eagerly looking forward to watching him in The Goat Life, which is set to release on March 28.

“I took away lots of things from him. Prithvi has a Malayalam film coming out called The Goat Life. He showed me the trailer and I remember telling him that whenever there’s a trial show, he should let me know,” said Akshay.

Though not the one to be attending every film screening or premiere, Akshay cannot wait to break the streak with The Goat Life. “I usually don’t go for trial shows but I really want to watch his films. This man has worked on this film for about two-three years,” remarked Akshay. To this, Prithviraj interjected and corrected him that the Blessy directorial, in fact, took them 16 years to bring to the screens.

A shocked Akshay thereafter told, “He has worked on that film for 16 years! It’s unbelievable!” Turning to Prithviraj, he added, “Kya kar rahe the itne saal tum log? I can’t even work for 16 months (at a stretch). But hats off to him! He’s lovely and he has been really inspiring. He took over a role and been with it for such a long period of time.”

Prithviraj politely declined Akshay's request that the audience be shown the trailer. The Salaar actor blushed when Akshay praised Prithviraj and said he was a better actor than him at the start of the event. After some lighthearted conversion, Akshay reprimanded him and told him to learn how to accept praise.

In collaboration with AAZ films, Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment produce Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ali Abbas Zafar is the writer and director, while Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar are the producers. The movie is scheduled to open on April 10. In key parts are Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chillar.

Also read: What! Priyadarshan on his equation with his Hera Pheri cast, says “we were like family but that sort of closeness doesn't exist anymore”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- News 18

Priyadarshan Priyadarshan fans Priyadarshan movie Akshay Kumar AKSHAY KUMAR MOVIES Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 09:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Farah Khan used to puke every time Shah Rukh Khan removed is shirt during the shoot of Om Shanti Om, here's why
MUMBAI: Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan recently opened up on conceiving her triplets through IVF. Farah...
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta recalls her lost memory to expose Nidhi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Here are some of the controversial statements made by Prakash Raj, take a look
MUMBAI: Prakash Raj is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema and he has proved his versatility in every film. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Anvi and Savi join hands against Mukul
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Niyati Joshi aka Swarna talks about aging on-screen, read on
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. The show is one of the...
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha and Dhawal to get married, Cheeku upset
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Recent Stories
Farah
Farah Khan used to puke every time Shah Rukh Khan removed is shirt during the shoot of Om Shanti Om, here's why
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Farah
Farah Khan used to puke every time Shah Rukh Khan removed is shirt during the shoot of Om Shanti Om, here's why
Prakash
Here are some of the controversial statements made by Prakash Raj, take a look
Arbaaz
Arbaaz Khan candidly opens up on his plan for launching son Arhaan; Says ‘That is the kind of level I want him to be at…’
Deepika
Deepika Padukone experienced an 'oops' moment while trying cooking for the first time, take a look
Farah
Farah Khan reveals she struggled to conceive on Om Shanti Om sets, ‘Shah Rukh knew something was wrong’
Anant Mahadevan and Geetika Tyagi
Yes Papa: Anant Mahadevan and Geetika Tyagi speak about their upcoming film, ‘Crimes against children are not limited to economically disadvantaged families…’