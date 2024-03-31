Akshay Kumar praises Prithviraj Sukumaran's remarkable dedication to The Goat Life; Says ‘It’s unbelievable!’

MUMBAI: Recently, Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer was released. It featured both action stars delivering a few serious punches and taking part in never-before-seen, furious fight scenes.

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the movie's antagonist Pralay, who was also shown in the trailer. Aarav, the actor's son, visited the Glasgow sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the Malayalam star earlier in an interview expressed how "inspirational" Akshay is and how much he admires him as a father.

At the trailer launch event, Akshay reacted to Prithviraj’s words of admiration for him and exclusively told the popular news portal that he too had major takeaways from the latter and how he’s eagerly looking forward to watching him in The Goat Life, which is set to release on March 28.

“I took away lots of things from him. Prithvi has a Malayalam film coming out called The Goat Life. He showed me the trailer and I remember telling him that whenever there’s a trial show, he should let me know,” said Akshay.

Though not the one to be attending every film screening or premiere, Akshay cannot wait to break the streak with The Goat Life. “I usually don’t go for trial shows but I really want to watch his films. This man has worked on this film for about two-three years,” remarked Akshay. To this, Prithviraj interjected and corrected him that the Blessy directorial, in fact, took them 16 years to bring to the screens.

A shocked Akshay thereafter told, “He has worked on that film for 16 years! It’s unbelievable!” Turning to Prithviraj, he added, “Kya kar rahe the itne saal tum log? I can’t even work for 16 months (at a stretch). But hats off to him! He’s lovely and he has been really inspiring. He took over a role and been with it for such a long period of time.”

Prithviraj politely declined Akshay's request that the audience be shown the trailer. The Salaar actor blushed when Akshay praised Prithviraj and said he was a better actor than him at the start of the event. After some lighthearted conversion, Akshay reprimanded him and told him to learn how to accept praise.

In collaboration with AAZ films, Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment produce Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ali Abbas Zafar is the writer and director, while Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar are the producers. The movie is scheduled to open on April 10. In key parts are Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Manushi Chillar.

