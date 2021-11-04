Akshay Kumar pulls off daredevil stunt in 'Sooryavanshi' new action promo

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' has got the nation hyped up beyond limits. The film promises to make Diwali happier as it's ready to serve a thoroughly entertaining mix of the filmmaker's signature drama, comedy, quirk and stunts.

And, what's better name than Akshay Kumar when it comes to stunts? Akshay is known for doing stunts all by himself and he pushes the boundaries yet again with the fresh action - promo from the film.

Akshay and his co-actor from the film Katrina Kaif, took to their respective Instagram handles to share a high-voltage action promo from the film where the actor can be seen pulling off a dangerous stunt.

In a Tom Cruise-esque sequence, Akshay gets on a chopper from his bike giving into a four-day countdown.

Akshay captioned the video: "Get ready for a crackling action-packed Diwali. #Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. #4DaysToSooryavanshi #BackToCinemas"

Katrina also shared the promo with the identical caption. The film which is Rohit Shetty's addition to his ambitious cop universe, will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos where they would reprise their roles from 'Singham' and 'Simmba', respectively.

Touted as the biggest entertainer of the year, 'Sooryavanshi' will hit the theatres on November 5.

