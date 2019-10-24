Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Tapsee Panu, and Bhumi Pednekar to clash at the box office this DIWALI weekend

MUMBAI: The year 2019 as been a great year for Bollywood so far. With the festive season around the corner, the numbers are excepted to increase every passing day. Just like every year, Bollywood saves the best of its film releases up until the Diwali season. Understandably, the festive spirit goes well with movie-watching experience for the audiences.

To give you an idea, some of the Bollywood films releasing during the Diwali season 2019 include Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4', Rajkumar Rao's 'Made in China', and Taapsee-Bhumi starrer 'Saandh Ki Aankh'.

Housefull 4

Sajid Nadiadwala brings you the fourth edition of their successful 'Housefull' franchise film Housefull 4. Like other 'Housefull' film editions, this one too stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh along with some new faces like Kirti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggabatti and a couple of other actors. #TheBalaChallenge had already created a buzz everywhere and as got ever grooving to the 'Shaitaan Ka Saala' song from the film.' Housefull 4' is Akshay Kumar's entry into the most epic Box Office clash of 2019. The film will release in theatres only a day prior to the release of 'Made In China' and 'Saand Ki Aankh.

Made In China

Made In China comes from the makers of epic films like 'Stree', 'LukkaChhupi' and 'Hindi Medium'. The film stars Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The movie revolves around a Gujarati businessman who travels to China in the hope of new business prospects. He finds a life-changing idea in China which is revealed as the story unfolds. Rajkumar and Mouni are sharing a lot of funny videos from behind the scenes and every involved in promoting the movie by by recreating the most iconic romantic songs of Bollywood, and it goes without saying that the choices that Rajkumar makes have always been content-driven and gets appreciated by both the critics and the audience.

Saand Ki Aankh

Pink actress Taapsee Pannu and 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress Bhumi Pednekar together makes for a talent powerhouse. The biopic promises a lot of emotional drama, funny one-liners, nerve-wracking shoot scenes and some excellent acting by the actresses. 'Saand Ki Aankh' is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film is up for a stiff Box-Office competition with 'Made In China' and 'Housefull 4' on 25 October 2019.