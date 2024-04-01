Akshay Kumar Receives Huge Honour to Offer First Meal to Shri Hansratna Surishwarji, Culmination of 180-Day Fast

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 22:44
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: In a touching gesture, Akshay Kumar had the honor of offering bhog to Shri Hansratna Surishwarji, an esteemed Jain Monk who concluded his 180-day fast at NSCI, Mumbai, on March 31st. Dressed in a pristine kurta, Akshay Kumar graciously attended the grand ceremony.

He is the only monk to complete this fast the seventh time, sustaining himself solely on water. And it was indeed a blessed moment for Akshay as he got this wonderful opportunity to help him break his fast. As per Jain scriptures, Lord Mahavir fasted for 180 days twice to promote peace with non-violence and Hansratna Swami will be one of 12 people in Jain history to have fasted for 180 days. 

For Akshay Kumar, who is a strong believer of Hansratna Swami, this meaningful encounter serves as a testament to his values of compassion and respect for spiritual traditions, which have been seen many times before. As he interacted with Shri Hansratna Surishwarji and his community, Akshay demonstrated his genuine sincerity and humility, leaving a lasting impression on everyone present.

Akshay Kumar Singham Again Independence Day Ajay Devgn Ranveer Singh Singham Sooryavanshi Simmba Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Pooja Entertainment Ganapath Airlift Veer Pahariya South News Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Digital Movies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 22:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
MUMBAI: From an actor to producer to an entrepreneur, Kriti Sanon has donned many hats. At the Times Now Summit, the...
Kriti Sanon reveals how she never felt like a junior while working with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu on set
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is basking in the release of her latest film Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The...
Aishwarya Sharma reveals if she and Neil Bhatt are facing a pressure to have children amid the pregnancy rumours
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt make for the most adorable couple in Tellyland. They met on the sets of Ghum Hai...
Kareena Kapoor's past refusal to pose with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna resurfaces; Prompting Twinkle's insightful comment
MUMBAI: Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, is officially available in theatres currently, March 29. Fans are applauding...
R Madhavan recalls an unforgettable memory from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘Me and my wife got to travel first class’
MUMBAI: Among the most appealing actors working today is without a doubt R Madhavan. His extravagant performance in the...
Archana Puran Singh opens up on her 'Fake laugh' on The Kapil Sharma Show and reveals ‘It doesn’t happen anymore!’
MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is eagerly anticipating the Netflix release of The Great Indian Kapil Show, her new comedy...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon to follow Govinda's footsteps? Actress reacts
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon reveals how she never felt like a junior while working with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu on set
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor's past refusal to pose with Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna resurfaces; Prompting Twinkle's insightful comment
R Madhavan
R Madhavan recalls an unforgettable memory from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein; Says ‘Me and my wife got to travel first class’
Priyamani
Priyamani finally opens up on being stereotyped as a South actor in Bollywood; Says ‘Things of north and south should change’
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna fuels rumors by addressing Vijay Deverakonda as 'Darling'; Gives shoutout for Family Star