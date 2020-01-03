News

Akshay Kumar reveals his most difficult role

MUMBAI: Upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb will star Akshay Kumar with Kiara Advani. It is remake of a South film Kanchana. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

The actor will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey this year. Among the 4 films, Laxmmi Bomb’s look of Akshay sent the internet into a frenzy. Clad in a red saree, Akshay’s first look from Laxmmi Bomb intrigued fans and became a rage on social media. 

Talking about the same, Akshay spoke in an interview with Mid-Day and revealed that Laxmmi Bomb’s role is one of the most difficult ones of his career. The Sooryavanshi star mentioned that he had no problems shooting in a saree and was comfortable with it. However, Akshay shared that the role of being possessed by a transgender ghost was difficult as he had to feel the character and internalise it. Akshay shared that he needed to work on his body language for Laxmmi Bomb’s role. 

The film did run into some issues in the beginning when Raghava Lawrence backed out as the director. However, Akshay mentioned in the interview that Shabina Khan and Raghava sorted their issues out. He praised Raghava’s ability to direct horror-comedy.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

 

