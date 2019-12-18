Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol starrer Housefull 4 on Hotstar VIP

MUMBAI: Hotstar VIP elevates the festive spirit by adding another blockbuster title to its expansive movie library with Housefull 4. Having collected over 250 crores worldwide at the Box Office, the comedy drama will see its digital premiere on Hotstar VIP on 20th December 2019. Featuring an ensemble cast Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles, Housefull 4 is the 6th highest gross Bollywood movie of 2019 is based on reincarnation spanning six centuries from 1419 to 2019.Sharing his experience, Bobby Deol said, “Being part of projects that are larger than life is fun. The Housefull franchise is a testament to that. It was fun reconnecting with Akshay & Riteish on-screen after many years and we had a lot of fun while shooting which the viewers will see. I hope Hotstar VIP viewers enjoy the movie as much as we have enjoyed making it.”Kriti Sanon added, “Comedy is, indeed, a serious business but thanks to the amazing mentors I found in Akshay, Riteish and Bobby; they made it seamless for me to pull off certain scenes. People can now enjoy the movie on Hotstar VIP and hopefully it’ll add a bit to their holiday cheer!” Kriti Kharbanda who plays a vital role in the film also added, “It’s always wonderful sharing screen space with renowned personalities like Akshay, Bobby and Riteish. We’ve seen a great response from audiences and now with the movie making its digital premiere on Hotstar VIP, I’m sure more people will enjoy it”Directed by Farhad Samji, the fourth instalment of the hit franchise showcases incomplete love stories of three couples from back in 1419 and how six centuries later, the lovebirds are reincarnated but is faced with just one small problem - the couples are all mixed up!Catch a glimpse of the film here