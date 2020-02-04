News

Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara walks on his footsteps

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Feb 2020 09:24 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is globally addressed as Khiladi Kumar for multiple reasons, one of them being that he is a black belt in Karate and does his own high-octane stunts to date, unlike most of his colleagues.

Just like her father, Nitara also holds a keen interest in martial arts, and Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of the duo.

Akshay Kumar helped Nitara practice her moves before she headed out for the exam and the picture has been winning hearts all over Instagram.

Akshay is seen posing with a high-kick while Nitara follows suit. Twinkle posted the picture with the caption, 'One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl'.

The actor, on the work front, will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom.

Check out the photo below.

 

image.png

 

 

 

Tags > Akshay Kumar, Khiladi Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sooryavanshi, Laxmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 07:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sikander aka Mohit Malik DECODES his bond with Kullfi aka Aakriti Sharma
Sikander aka Mohit Malik DECODES his bond with... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 06:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet SPILL all their first I Woh Pehli Baar - Episode 5
Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet SPILL all their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here