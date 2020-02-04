Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara walks on his footsteps

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is globally addressed as Khiladi Kumar for multiple reasons, one of them being that he is a black belt in Karate and does his own high-octane stunts to date, unlike most of his colleagues.

Just like her father, Nitara also holds a keen interest in martial arts, and Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of the duo.

Akshay Kumar helped Nitara practice her moves before she headed out for the exam and the picture has been winning hearts all over Instagram.

Akshay is seen posing with a high-kick while Nitara follows suit. Twinkle posted the picture with the caption, 'One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl'.

The actor, on the work front, will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom.

Check out the photo below.