Akshay Kumar’s film to avoid clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020?

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Housefull 4, has a number of releases for the next year lined up.

The actor, who will be seen in Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb, has booked almost every festival for his movie’s release in 2020. Starting with Sooryavanshi in March 2020, then Laxmmi Bomb on Eid, followed up Prithviraj on Diwali and Bachchan Pandey for Christmas. Amidst this, Akshay also announced Bell Bottom for 2021. However, that might now lead to postponement of Bachchan Pandey making away for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha’s solo release on Christmas 2020.

As per the first poster release, Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey was supposed to lock horns on Christmas 2020 with Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha. However, a report in Mid-Day states that Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey might get postponed. A source told the daily that Akshay is juggling between the shoots for Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb after which he will begin Prithviraj. The source also stated that Bachchan Pandey’s scripting is still being done and some time will be needed for that. The source further stated with Bell Bottom announcement, two of Akshay’s film releasing in a gap of less than four weeks is highly unlikely.

As per the Mid-Day report, “The scripting of Bachchan Pandey is underway and it will be a while before the final draft is ready. The pre-production too will be a time-consuming affair. So, Akshay and the producers are contemplating postponing the shoot, and by extension, the release. It works out to the advantage of the makers — the team will have enough time to fine-tune the script. Also, the film will avoid locking horns with Aamir Khan's passion project, Laal Singh Chaddha.”