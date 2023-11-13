Akshay Kumar’s heartfelt celebration with our Jawans makes this a Diwali to remember

MUMBAI : This Diwali, 'Jai Jawan' featured Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, dedicated to honoring the courage and valour of the Indian Army. This special released on the occasion of Diwali as Akshay spent the day with the Jawans of our country.

Akshay Kumar, known for his affinity towards the armed forces, actively participated in various activities, demonstrating his enthusiasm and respect.

With a personal connection to the army through his father's service, Akshay expressed his pride and honor, stating, “I am very excited to be here. My father was a soldier in the army, so my heart since childhood is connected to the army. Seeing the uniform makes me proud and I am honoured to be here”.

The actor also witnessed demonstrations of different techniques employed by the army, including the Water Plume Technique, various IED techniques, and Combat Engineer activities such as Bridge Construction, Helipad Construction, and Demolition. Akshay, with his characteristic zest, actively asked questions and absorbed insights into the challenges faced by the army in safeguarding the nation.

During his interactions with the jawans, Akshay Kumar expressed his excitement about being part of the episode and conveyed his deep connection to the army. The actor's genuine interest and involvement was highly appreciated.

Akshay Kumar's Diwali special on 'Jai Jawan' not only showcased his enthusiasm for the armed forces but also served as a heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes who protect the nation. The episode provided viewers with a unique glimpse into the lives of those who safeguard the country, making it a fitting celebration of Diwali and a salute to the spirit of our armed forces.