Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal to stream on Hotstar on THIS date

03 Oct 2019 08:02 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is on a roll these days, as he had two blockbuster movies this year. Kesari and Mission Mangal have done wonders at the box office. Mission Mangal, which released on August 15th, did very well.

The movie was based on how India as a nation had reached Mars and was lead by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Tapsee Panu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi. Itwas helmed by Jagan Shakti.

It will stream on Hotstar on 11th October, thus reaching every household. Mission Mangal is one of the few movies that got a thumbs-up from the critics and the audience.

