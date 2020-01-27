Akshay Kumar’s new look from Bachchan Pandey out!

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is on a roll with his back-to-back performances. He has delivered 4 movies in 2019 – Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newz.

Having said that, all the movies have hit 100 crore at the BO. In fact, he is the only actor in the history of Bollywood to give 3 consecutive 150 crore film and 3 consecutive 200 crore movie in a single year.

Not only collection wise but his all the movies have won hearts of the audiences and his performance was very well appreciated by the masses and the classes.

Now Akshay Kumar’s new look from Bachchan Pandey is out!

Today, Nadiadwala Grandson on their twitter handle launched the new look of Akshay Kumar from his upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey. This is the second look poster which has came out of the movie. From this look, we can see that Akshay Kumar in a never before seen avatar with the bearded look and the typical Gunda look.

It will be great to see our Khiladi Kumar in this never seen before avatar.

Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Khiladi Kumar has Sooryavashi by Rohit Shetty, Laxmi Bomb clashing with Salaman Khan starrer Radhe, Prithviraj Chauhan, Bell Bottom, and his digital debut with an Amazon action-packed series.