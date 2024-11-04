Akshay Kumar’s sister once revealed how their dad chased the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor for not studying as a child

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. The actor’s sister Alka has now shared some interesting stories about their childhood.

When asked what Akshay was as a child, Alka revealed, “Mujhe yaad hai jab ye 7th standard mein that toh much iske marks ache nahi aaye. Toh daddy bohot gussa ho gaye the. Toh daddy ne ise kaha ki 'agar tune padhna nahi hai to tune kya karna hai life mein?'. To ye dar gaya tha.”

She further added, “Ye bola 'main baat nahi kar sakta.' Toh daddy ne kaha 'acha thik hai tu phir likh ke bata de.' To phir isne likh ke bataya ki mujhe hero banna hai. Toh daddy ne kaha 'iss umar mein hero banna hai, kuch padh likh lo. Hindi, English kuch to aani chahiye bolne ke liye.”

Alka revealed, “haan pitai karte the. Ye gol gol ghoom raha hai. Daddy peeche peeche bhaag rahe hain. Par haath nahi aata that kisi ke. “

On the occasion of raksha bandhan, Alka shared a sweet post for her Akshay and wrote, “My go-to person when I’m in a dilemma, someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka...I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you. #HappyRakshaBandhan.”

