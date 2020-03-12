Akshay Kumar’s special advice to Meezaan Jaffrey

MUMBAI: We saw Meezaan Jaffrey in his debut movie titled Malaal. The movie received mixed to positive reviews from the critics but it was loved by the audiences. And the performance of the actor was loved by the classes and the masses. And with his single movie, Meezaan has created an amazing fanbase for himself.

The actor will be next seen Priyandarshan’s comedy sequel Hungama opposite Shilpa Shetty and is working really very hard for this movie.

Akshay Kumar who has worked a lot with Priyadarshan earlier in movies like Hera Pheri, Khatta Meetha, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiya, and Bhagam Bhag has given a special advice to Meezaan for this movie and on working with Priyadarshan.

When Meezaan visited Akshay on the sets of Sooryavanshi, Akshay told him to believe in what Priyadarshan is saying and just do what he says to do. 'Then, see the magic happening around you, and you can always expect the best things happening when things are in his hands,' the actor said.

Meezaan will be seen in a completely different role from his first movie Malaal. He will also be doing the remake of Chura Ke Dil Mera with Shilpa Shetty, which had Akshay and Shilpa in the old version.

Akshay on the work note will be seen in Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif and in Laxmi Bomb.