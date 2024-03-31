Akshay Kumar sheds light on recent flops ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release; Says ‘Sometimes success is there, sometimes it’s not’

The actor is eager for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tiger Shroff and he will be starring together in an action thriller. Together, he and Tiger, who is portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran as the powerful villain, will battle the formidable antagonist.
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: In the Bollywood film industry, Akshay Kumar is a highly sought-after actor. He is now at an uncommonly high degree of celebrity. The actor is eager for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Tiger Shroff and he will be starring together in an action thriller. Together, he and Tiger, who is portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran as the powerful villain, will battle the formidable antagonist.

Recently, the trailer was launched. With its action-packed sequences and thought-provoking dialogue, the trailer has fans giddy with anticipation. Akshay Kumar discussed his career in the film industry and even touched on his failures throughout the session.

At the event, Akshay Kumar was asked about the box office failure of his recent films. To this, Khiladi Kumar stated that he gives his all to make a film a success but has no control over numbers. He added that he tries to do different kinds of films in different genres. He keeps jumping, whether there is success or not. Akshay Kumar added that he will not stick to doing one kind of film just because it is in trend and making money. He said, "Whether it was Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, whether it is Airlift or Rustom, or many other films that I have done; sometimes success is there, sometimes it’s not."

Talking about the phase when 16 of his movies flopped consecutively, Akshay Kumar said that he kept doing work and will continue to do so. For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar is hopeful that luck will be on their side as they have put in a lot of hard work into it.

Based on the feedback received from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it seems that the film will do quite well at the box office. It's got everything it needs to be a big hit. Alaya F and Manushi Chillar both play important parts in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Two soldiers named Akshay and Tiger are going to fight a dangerous evil to save the nation.

